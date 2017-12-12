

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A man whose sexual assault conviction was overturned after an Ontario appeal court found the trial judge relied too heavily on "rape literature" will not face a new trial.

Mandi Gray, the complainant in the case, says prosecutors told her Monday they would instead offer Mustafa Ururyar a peace bond, which bars him from contacting her for a year but does not involve an admission of guilt.

She says the news was a surprise since Crown attorneys had told her days earlier the matter would be going to trial in the new year.

But Gray says she looks forward to putting this difficult chapter of her life behind her.

Ururyar's lawyer declined to comment, saying the matter would be before the courts on Wednesday.

Ururyar was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting Gray, a fellow York University graduate student with whom he had a casual relationship. He appealed, arguing the judge who oversaw his trial was biased against him.

The conviction was quashed in July, raising questions about whether Gray -- who has said the justice system does not care about sexual assault complainants -- would participate in a new trial.