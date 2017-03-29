No serious injuries reported after cruiser crashes into vehicle in Vaughan
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 8:25AM EDT
No serious injuries were reported after a York Regional Police cruiser T-boned a vehicle in Vaughan Tuesday night.
It happened at around 11 p.m. near Highway 7 and Jane Street.
Police say it is believed that the officer was responding to a call when the collision occurred.
The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was also transported to a Toronto area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The crash is currently under investigation and it is not clear if any charges will be laid.