

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No serious injuries were reported after a York Regional Police cruiser T-boned a vehicle in Vaughan Tuesday night.

It happened at around 11 p.m. near Highway 7 and Jane Street.

Police say it is believed that the officer was responding to a call when the collision occurred.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was also transported to a Toronto area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation and it is not clear if any charges will be laid.