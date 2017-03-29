

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say they are investigating a police-involved shooting in Scarborough but no serious injuries have been reported.

It occurred on Adanac Drive in the McCowan and Bellamy roads area at around 10:40 a.m.

Const. Victor Kwong previously said an officer had stopped a vehicle in the area. At that point, a struggle ensued between the officer and the driver of the vehicle.

Kwong says that the driver of the vehicle was unharmed in the altercation while the officer may have received a minor injury.

Paramedics said they were initially dispatched to the call but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

Eglinton Avenue East is closed at Mason Road to allow for the investigation.

The 86 Scarborough and 116 Morningside buses are also diverting both ways via McCowan, Kingston, and Markham as a result.