

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Fire Services say no serious injuries were reported after two separate fires broke out in Toronto overnight.

The first fire occurred at a restaurant shortly before 12:30 a.m. near Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that flames were visible when crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters later discovered that the blaze was in the duct work and in the roof.

Heavy smoke was reported inside the restaurant, which was closed at the time of the fire.

The blaze was knocked down shortly before 1:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time.

A second fire that occurred in the city overnight sent one man to hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Wellesley Street East and Parliament Street at around 12:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

Police say they believe a man may have fallen asleep with a cigarette and a blanket caught fire.

The fire did not spread to other areas of the apartment but the man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported and the apartment building was not evacuated.