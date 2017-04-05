

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The lawyer for an Ancaster. Ont. man accused of participating in a massive hack of Yahoo allegedly overseen by Russian intelligence operatives says he’s confident his client is not a flight risk.

Karim Baratov was arrested at his home last month under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities say Baratov and three others -- two of them allegedly officers of Russia's Federal Security Service -- were indicted for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

Law enforcement officials allege in documents filed with an Ontario court that Baratov poses an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents.

U.S. authorities describe the 22-year-old Hamilton resident as an alleged "hacker-for-hire" and allege he has the money to leave Canada and the ability to destroy evidence while on the run.

Speaking outside Hamilton court on Wednesday, Baratov's lawyer said he has prepared statements from the accused’s parents and an affidavit from an unnamed expert, along with many conditions, to argue Baratov is not a flight risk.

“We’ve prepared material to suggest that he will not flee,” Amedeo DiCarlo said. “There will be enough barriers in place for that.”

DiCarlo said that contrary to allegations made by U.S. authorities when Baratov was arrested, his client has never been to Russia, is no longer a citizen of Kazakhstan, where he was born and has never even travelled to the U.S.

“He’s a Canadian citizen, where would he go? There’s no way he’s going to flee.”

DiCarlo said Baratov’s parents will likely have to post a large bail amount as part of the conditions if the application is successful, but would not say what else his client would have to do.

-- With files from the Canadian Press