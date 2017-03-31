

Chris Fox, CP24.com





There will be no subway service this weekend between King and St. Andrew Stations on Line 1 due to scheduled track work.

During the closure, all trains will turn back northbound at both King and St. Andrew stations.

The TTC says that shuttle buses will not operate during the closure but Wheel-Trans buses will be available upon request.

Commuters are encouraged to use the PATH or take the 504 streetcar to travel between the shuttered stations, the TTC says.

This weekend’s closure is one of four that is scheduled for the month of April.

The TTC says that the closures are necessary “to complete improvements to infrastructure and signals, such as automatic train control.”

Other scheduled closures this month include: