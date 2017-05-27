

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and one of them was claimed by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 2 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be six Maxmillions prizes offered.