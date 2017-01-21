No winning ticket for Friday night's $50M Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:36AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:46AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, one of the two Maxmillion prizes up for grabs was claimed by a ticket purchased somewhere in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 27 will rise to $55 million, and four Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each will be offered.