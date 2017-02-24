

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Stock markets in Toronto and New York settled into negative territory this morning as investors took in another batch of corporate earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index lost 167.28 points or one per cent to 15,613.92, with nearly all sectors in the red.

Wall Street was similarly negative.

The Dow Jones industrial average pulled back 43.07 points at 20,767.25 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.94 points at 2,358.87.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite retraced 13.61 points at 5,821.90.

Some of the major companies reporting today include Royal Bank (TSX:RY) and auto parts giant Magna International (TSX:MG) in Canada and computer maker Hewlett Packard and retailer J.C. Penney in the United States.

In currencies, the Canadian dollar was slightly higher, up 0.10 of a U.S. cent at 76.35 cents US.

On the commodities front, the April crude contract dipped 26 cents at US$54.19 per barrel and April natural gas was up a penny at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

April gold was up US$4.50 at US$1,255.90 an ounce and March copper gained four cents to US$2.68 a pound.