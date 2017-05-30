

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire left a breakfast diner in North York with roof damage Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out at an Eggsmart restaurant on Yonge Street, north of Sheppard Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Images from the scene showed flames licking the roof of the building as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

According to Toronto Fire, three males were on the roof when the fire broke out, but it’s not clear why they were there.

No other buildings were evacuated.

The northbound lanes of Yonge Street have been closed because of the fire.