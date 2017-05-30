North York breakfast diner damaged by roof fire
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 6:21PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 30, 2017 8:35PM EDT
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire left a breakfast diner in North York with roof damage Tuesday evening.
The fire broke out at an Eggsmart restaurant on Yonge Street, north of Sheppard Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Images from the scene showed flames licking the roof of the building as firefighters worked to contain the fire.
According to Toronto Fire, three males were on the roof when the fire broke out, but it’s not clear why they were there.
No other buildings were evacuated.
The northbound lanes of Yonge Street have been closed because of the fire.
More from the Yonge Sheppard fire. Toronto Firefighters working hard to contain flames @CP24 #breakingnews #toronto pic.twitter.com/sntlIBsMWJ— Ken (@tweetabletalk) May 30, 2017