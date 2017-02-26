

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in North York this morning.

It happened on the 33rd floor of a building on Tangreen Court, in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue, at around 11 a.m.

Toronto Fire says two people are receiving treatment in hospital for smoke inhalation but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The fire has been knocked down and residents in the area have been told to shelter in place. .