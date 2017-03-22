

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after he was shot in North York this morning.

It happened in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at around 2:40 a.m.

Police say one of two male victims, a man in his 20s, was shot in the leg with a shotgun and was taken to hospital. The second victim, police say, was not seriously injured and is currently being interviewed by investigators.

According to police, the shooting may have occurred following a robbery outside of a bar in the area.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.