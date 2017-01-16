North York shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries
Paul Johnston, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 7:42PM EST
One man is being transported to hospital after being shot in North York Monday evening.
Preliminary information provided by police indicated the man was shot in the Varna Drive and Leila Lane area at around 7:15 p.m.
The victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
No suspect information has been provided by investigators.