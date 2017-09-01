North York shooting sends one man to trauma centre with serious injuries
Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 2:37PM EDT
A male has been rushed to trauma centre following an afternoon shooting in North York.
Police in Toronto initially tweeted that they were investigating reports of a shooting in the Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road area at around 2 p.m.
A short time later, they confirmed that a shooting victim had been located.
Police said the male was conscious and breathing at the scene but “bleeding heavily.”
Toronto Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby trauma centre in serious but possibly life-threatening condition.
Officials have not provided information on potential suspects.
More to come…