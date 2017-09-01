

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A male has been rushed to trauma centre following an afternoon shooting in North York.

Police in Toronto initially tweeted that they were investigating reports of a shooting in the Lotherton Pathway and Caledonia Road area at around 2 p.m.

A short time later, they confirmed that a shooting victim had been located.

Police said the male was conscious and breathing at the scene but “bleeding heavily.”

Toronto Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby trauma centre in serious but possibly life-threatening condition.

Officials have not provided information on potential suspects.

More to come…