Northern Ontario woman dead after kayak capsizes: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 3:57PM EDT
KENORA, Ont. - Provincial police in northern Ontario say a 57-year-old woman died after a kayak capsized in a lake.
Kenora OPP say they received a call of a possible drowning in Bruin Lake near the Manitoba border at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
They say a man and woman were on the kayak when it capsized.
The man survived but the woman, identified as Johnna Bertram, died at the scene.
OPP says a post mortem will be conducted Friday.