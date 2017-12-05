

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Nuit Blanche, the city’s all-night public art festival, will be branching into Scarborough next year and the city is seeking partnerships for the expanded event.

“The extension of Nuit Blanche into Scarborough is part of the city's mandate to ensure cultural opportunities are offered to all communities in the city,” a news release the city said Monday. “This new model for Nuit Blanche will highlight Scarborough's cultural vibrancy and provide residents an opportunity to explore their community through contemporary art over a two-year cycle.”

A city-produced Nuit Blanche Toronto exhibition at Scarborough Civic Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and neighbouring institutions will highlight local, national and international artists, the release said.

Nuit Blanche isn’t until September, but the city is already looking for artists to contribute to the project.

The city will be holding a number of public information sessions to tell member of the community how they can participate.

Nuit Blanche’s city-wide theme in 2018 will be “You are Here.” According to the city, works will focus on Toronto “as a city of change and a city of progress with artists and curators inviting the public to join them to unfold, reinterpret, disrupt, question, listen, and to see Toronto and our places in it through new eyes.”

Further information for community members and artists who wish to participate can be found on the city’s website.