

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Drivers take note: Santa Claus is coming to town.

The 113th annual Santa Claus Parade will take place on Sunday afternoon and numerous road closures are planned as a result.

The parade gets underway at around 12:30 p.m. at Christie Pits Park and will run eastbound along Bloor Street, southbound on Queen's Park Crescent/ University Avenue and then eastbound on Wellington Street West/Front Street East. The event will wrap up outside the St. Lawrence Market building at around 3 p.m.

Here is a list of planned road closures and when they will go into effect:

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 8 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Bathurst Street, at 10 a.m.

Bloor Street West, from Bathurst Street to Bay Street, at 10:45 a.m.

Avenue Road/Queen's Park, from Davenport Road to College Street, at 10:45 a.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11 a.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:15 a.m.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Front Street, from Bay Street to Jarvis Street, at 11:45 a.m.

Front Street, from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11 a.m.

Police say that vehicles parked along the parade route will be relocated to neighbouring streets starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday.