

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It could be a frustrating weekend for drivers, as a number of festivals and special events force the closure of several main arteries.

The city says that four events will result in road closures this weekend and a “significant amount of road work” will further complicate getting around the city.

As a result, residents are being urged to utilize public transit where possible.

Here is the full list of road closures:

Fan Expo Canada

The south curb lane on Front Street West will be closed between John Street and Simcoe Street.

The north curb lane on Bremner Boulevard will be closed between Lower Simcoe Street and the Metro Convention Centre driveway.

The west curb lane on Lower Simcoe Street will be closed from the InterContinental Hotel driveway to Bremner Boulevard.

(All of the closures are in effect from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday)

Buskerfest

The northbound curb lane on Coxwell Avenue will be closed from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard between 12:01 a.m. in Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Labour Day Parade

University Avenue will be closed between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street

Queen Street West will be closed from west of Bay Street to east of University Avenue

Armoury Street will be closed between Chestnut Street and University Avenue

Centre Street will be closed between Dundas Street West and Armoury Street

(All of the closures are in effect from 7 a.m. t0 2 p.m. on Monday)

Toronto Fashion Week

Hazelton Avenue will be closed from Yorkville Avenue to Scollard Street from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 8

Yorkville Avenue will be closed from Hazelton Avenue to Bellair Street from 12:01 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 8.



