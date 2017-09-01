Numerous weekend road closures planned
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 1, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 1, 2017 6:48AM EDT
It could be a frustrating weekend for drivers, as a number of festivals and special events force the closure of several main arteries.
The city says that four events will result in road closures this weekend and a “significant amount of road work” will further complicate getting around the city.
As a result, residents are being urged to utilize public transit where possible.
Here is the full list of road closures:
Fan Expo Canada
- The south curb lane on Front Street West will be closed between John Street and Simcoe Street.
- The north curb lane on Bremner Boulevard will be closed between Lower Simcoe Street and the Metro Convention Centre driveway.
- The west curb lane on Lower Simcoe Street will be closed from the InterContinental Hotel driveway to Bremner Boulevard.
(All of the closures are in effect from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday)
Buskerfest
- The northbound curb lane on Coxwell Avenue will be closed from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard between 12:01 a.m. in Friday and 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
Labour Day Parade
- University Avenue will be closed between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street
- Queen Street West will be closed from west of Bay Street to east of University Avenue
- Armoury Street will be closed between Chestnut Street and University Avenue
- Centre Street will be closed between Dundas Street West and Armoury Street
(All of the closures are in effect from 7 a.m. t0 2 p.m. on Monday)
Toronto Fashion Week
- Hazelton Avenue will be closed from Yorkville Avenue to Scollard Street from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 8
- Yorkville Avenue will be closed from Hazelton Avenue to Bellair Street from 12:01 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. on Friday, September 8.
Lake Shore Boulevard closure
- The eastbound lanes of Lake SHore Boulevard will be closed between Simcoe and Bay streets from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.