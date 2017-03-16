

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Federal Conservative leadership hopeful Kevin O'Leary's campaign is making allegations of what it calls "fraud" and "widespread vote rigging" in the race.

The celebrity businessman's campaign issued a statement Thursday accusing "campaign activists" of using untraceable prepaid credit cards to sign up fake members.

The statement says that would violate federal election and campaign financing laws, adding that O'Leary's campaign has complained to the party.

His campaign speculates some of those who have been signed up might not even know they're members.

The statement didn't say whose campaign is involved in the allegations.

A Conservative party spokesman says the party is looking into O'Leary's accusations and says any memberships obtained contrary to party rules will be eliminated and those people will be ineligible to vote.