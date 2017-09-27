

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - An Ontario town council has voted unanimously to reject a plan to demolish the historic Glen Abbey golf course despite its heritage status.

Glen Abbey's owner ClubLink filed an application Monday to demolish or remove the golf course and some buildings to make way for a mix of homes, offices and stores.

The golf course has hosted the Canadian Open 28 times.

In August, the Town of Oakville voted in favour of designating Glen Abbey as a heritage site, giving it some protection under Ontario heritage laws.

ClubLink had applied to demolish the golf course and several buildings, but some sites, including stables and the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, would have remained.

The development plan proposed construction of 141 detached homes, 299 townhomes, 2,782 apartments, retail and office space, as well as parks, open space and natural heritage areas.