

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say charges have been laid against an Oakville doctor in connection with an historic sexual assault case.

Few details have been released but investigators say the alleged victim was a female patient of the accused.

Investigators did not say when or where the alleged incident took place.

Following a Halton Regional Police investigation, Dr. Clarence Clottey, a 56-year-old Oakville physician, was arrested on Feb. 14.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Const. Wendy Clayton at 905-465-8980.