

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 19-year-old minor hockey coach in Oakville has been charged with several sex offences involving boys under the age of 16.

Halton Regional Police investigators say the suspect was a coach with Minor Oaks Hockey Association during the 2016-2017 season. He has also held several other roles with the organization since 2014.

After an investigation, police say they located several victims who are boys under the age of 16. One of the victims was “as associate” of the suspect known to him through the minor hockey association, police said.

On Thursday, a suspect identified as Jared Gould was arrested.

He is facing seven charges. These include two counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of committing an indecent act, two counts of making sexually explicit material available to persons under 16 and one count of uttering threats.

Police say Minor Oaks Hockey Association has suspended Gould as a result of the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Matt Cunnington or Det. Const. Alanda Prescod at 905-825-4747, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.