

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The OECD says Canada's economy is projected to grow this year by 2.4 per cent, slightly better than its previous forecast and equalling what's now expected in the U.S.

The Paris-based organization, which had previously said Canada's economy was expected to rise by 2.1 per cent this year, is keeping its world growth estimate unchanged at 3.3 per cent.

The think tank says Canada's economy will be supported this year by export growth, a better market for commodities and government spending initiatives.

However, it once again raised a red flag about the rapid increase in house prices in Canada and other countries, warning that can serve as a precursor to an economic downturn.

The OECD works with the governments of 35 member countries, including Canada, and major non-member countries including China, India and Brazil to collect data and analyze economic trends around the world.

Its latest report says the U.S. and Canada is projected to lead the Group of Seven countries in economic growth this year, with the next highest G7 country being Germany at 1.8 per cent GDP growth.

Next year, the U.S. economy is projected to grow by 2.8 per cent and Canada's is expected to expand by 2.2 per cent, ahead of the other G7 countries. Global economic growth for 2018 is forecast to be 3.6 per cent.

In its previous report issued in November, the OECD estimated Canada's economic growth for 2016 would be 1.2 per cent, but that was upgraded Tuesday to 1.4 per cent, in line with what Statistics Canada reported last week.