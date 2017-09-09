

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are dead and another person has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning, police confirm.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle veered off the roadway and slammed into some trees on Royal Windsor Drive near Avonhead Road at around 2:45 a.m.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

On Saturday afternoon, Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans said one of the victims killed was an off-duty police officer with her service.

Evans said the officer was driving the vehicle.

"It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we learn of the death of one of our fellow officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and both other families impacted by this tragic event. The flags will now fly at half-mast out of respect for our fallen friend."

Paramedics transported one person to hospital in serious condition following the crash.

Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly crash.