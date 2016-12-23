

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say an off-duty Toronto police officer was able to prevent two suspects from taking any money from an RBC bank branch in Oakville on Friday morning.

Halton Regional Police say that at 10:43 a.m., two male suspects entered the bank, located at 2501 Third Line.

One suspect was carrying a handgun.

Police say both men shouted for everyone in the bank to get to the ground, while one suspect went behind the counter and approached some tellers.

At that point, investigators say the off-duty officer confronted the two suspects. One fled the bank on foot immediately while the second engaged the officer in a brief struggle.

The second suspect then broke free of the off-duty officer and fled the bank.

No money was taken and nobody was injured during the incident.

The two suspects were last seen heading east on Dundas Street.

The first suspect is described as black, 25 to 30 years old, standing five-feet-10 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds.

He was wearing a long, knee-length black jacket, black balaclava, black gloves and beige pants. He was carrying a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as black, 25 to 30 years old, weighing about 160 pounds. He was clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black balaclava, black gloves, black running shoes and was carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det.-Const. Peter Galopoulos at 905-825-4747, ext. 2274, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).