Officer, civilian sustain minor injuries after Brampton collision
A damaged Peel police cruiser is pictured at Queen Street and Hansen Road in Brampton following a collision.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 10:46AM EDT
A police officer and one other person were taken to hospital with minor Injuries after a collision in Brampton Wednesday morning.
The collision happened at Queen Street and Hansen Road at around 5:40 a.m.
Peel police said a cruiser and one other vehicle were involved in a collision.
Both the officer and the other driver were taken to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries, Peel police said.
The officer was not responding to a call at the time of the collision, Peel police said.