

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A police officer and one other person were taken to hospital with minor Injuries after a collision in Brampton Wednesday morning.

The collision happened at Queen Street and Hansen Road at around 5:40 a.m.

Peel police said a cruiser and one other vehicle were involved in a collision.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries, Peel police said.

The officer was not responding to a call at the time of the collision, Peel police said.