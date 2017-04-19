

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are searching for three suspects who investigators say fled from officers during a high-speed pursuit and then set the stolen vehicle they were driving on fire in Burlington.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near Walkers Line and Mainway shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

“The officer did a check on the vehicle and discovered that it was a stolen vehicle. He initiated a stop but the vehicle did not stop,” Const. Jutta Jasper told CP24 at Halton Regional Police headquarters Wednesday.

A high-speed pursuit began and police continued to chase the suspect vehicle, which at one point was reaching speeds of up to 140 kilometres an hour, onto the QEW eastbound.

At some point during the police chase, two cruisers collided, sending one officer to hospital with minor injuries.

“The Silverado was later located on Phoebe Crescent in the City of Burlington. It was burnt out,” Jasper said.

Police say they believe the suspects, who were not on scene when firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire, stole another vehicle and fled the area.

The stolen vehicle is believed to be a blue 2002 GMC Savannah van with the licence plate number AVZC 492. The suspects were last seen travelling westbound on Highway 403 in Hamilton.

Jasper said she believes the officer injured in the crash is doing well.

“We have no suspect information,” Jasper added. “Anyone with information can contact the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau.”