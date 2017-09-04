

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A police officer suffered critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel paramedics confirm.

The incident occurred near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street on Monday morning.

Peel paramedics have not said if the officer will be taken to hospital by air or ground ambulance.

Police have not released any information about the collision.

The westbound Hwy. 403 off-ramp to Hurontario Street is closed as well as the eastbound Hwy. 403 on-ramp to southbound Hurontario Street.