

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say an officer was injured after he was struck by a vehicle racing in a North York parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue after three vehicles were reportedly stunt driving in the area.

When police arrived on scene, the driver of one of the suspect vehicles drove at and struck an officer and the three vehicles then fled the area.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.