

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who fled from police during a takedown in Leaside on Thursday afternoon.

Const. David Hopkinson said police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Bayview and Eglinton avenues as officers suspected the people inside may be armed.

When the traffic stop was initiated, a minor collision occurred.

Police were able to arrest one suspect at the scene but a second suspect fled from officers.

The male suspect is currently on the loose in the neighbourhood and Hopkinson said he may be armed with a gun.

The area where the collision occurred is being cordoned off and officers are currently conducting an extensive search.

People are advised to avoid the area, Hopkinson added.

“I would like to keep people away from the area if they don’t have any business there just to give the officers the opportunity to try and locate what could be a potentially dangerous suspect,” Hopkinson said.