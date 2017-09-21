Officers search for suspect who fled during takedown in Leaside
A Chevrolet SUV with front-end damage is seen after an attempted police take down in Leaside on Sept. 21, 2017. (Tracy Tong/CTV News Toronto.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 1:59PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 21, 2017 4:49PM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect who fled from police during a takedown in Leaside on Thursday afternoon.
Const. David Hopkinson said police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Bayview and Eglinton avenues as officers suspected the people inside may be armed.
When the traffic stop was initiated, a minor collision occurred.
Police were able to arrest one suspect at the scene but a second suspect fled from officers.
The male suspect is currently on the loose in the neighbourhood and Hopkinson said he may be armed with a gun.
The area where the collision occurred is being cordoned off and officers are currently conducting an extensive search.
People are advised to avoid the area, Hopkinson added.
“I would like to keep people away from the area if they don’t have any business there just to give the officers the opportunity to try and locate what could be a potentially dangerous suspect,” Hopkinson said.