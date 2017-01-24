

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two Toronto police officers who reportedly told a man to stop filming an arrest in the downtown core and then threatened to seize his cellphone as evidence will be spoken to by their superiors, a Toronto Police Service spokesperson says.

A video, which was circulated on Tuesday, shows officers stunning an assault suspect with a conducted energy weapon near Dundas and Church streets. During the interaction, one of the officers is seen motioning towards the camera and saying “get that guy out of my face please.” Two officers are then seen urging the cameraperson to stop filming. When the cameraperson refuses, both officers threaten to seize his phone as evidence.

“If someone isn’t interfering and isn’t obstructing then they have every right to film,” TPS spokesperson Mark Pugash told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. “As far as I can see from this video the person filming wasn’t doing anything wrong, he was a distance away, and the fact is that the officers don’t have the authority to seize someone’s phone.”

Suspect allegedly punched cop

Pugash said that police initially responded to the area on Tuesday morning after being called about a man who was accused of spitting at someone. Pugash said that when an officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, he then launched a “completely unprovoked attack.”

“He spat at her and then knocked her to the ground with a single punch,” he said. “Some construction workers then arrived to assist the police officer, one of whom was bitten by the man. Police arrived, they put him in the back of the scout car and he then kicked out the back window. They then got him out and onto the ground.”

Pugash said that the officers had “no authority” to threaten to take a member of the public’s phone.

Pugash, however, said he believes the force used in the arrest itself was justified.

“You have to keep in mind that officers were confronted by someone who committed great violence not once, not twice, but three times,” he said. “They (the officers) as far as I can see, did their best to bring him under control.”

Officers should get used to being filmed

Pugash said that "most officers" understand that members of the public have a right to film them so long as they are not interferring. Nonetheless, he said that police remind front-line officers of that fact from time to time.

"They have to get used to the fact that in 2017 this is what we are all confronted with. Everybody has a smartphone," he said.