

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





No one was injured after a two-alarm fire tore through a sushi restaurant in a Mississauga plaza early Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out at the Heart Sushi restaurant located inside a plaza near Hurontario Street and Bristol Road East sometime before 7 a.m.

Mississauga Fire District Fire Chief Dino Bernardi said crews arrived to find flames shooting out of its roof and front doors.

He said crews were able to knock the core of the “fully involved” fire out quickly.

“At this point we have the fire under control,” Bernardi said. “We have performed a secondary search and there is no one inside the structure.”

He said the damage caused by the fire is “pretty extensive” and has affected two other businesses in the plaza.

Firefighters remain on scene investigating and ensuring all hot spots have been extinguished.

“Right now we’re just doing overhaul. We had crews on the roof but they didn’t see any issues whatsoever,” Bernardi said. “We had one safety concern with a possible parapet falling, so we’re keeping crews out of that location. Other than that, we’re basically watching to make sure there are no further issues.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.