

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Officials have released a photo of the “mock improvised explosive device” they say was seized from a passenger’s suitcase at Pearson International Airport earlier this month.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the device was found inside the suitcase of a passenger who was on board an April 6 United Airlines flight bound for Chicago.

The item was discovered during an inspection of the traveller’s suitcase at the airport’s pre-clearance area.

The passenger was later identified as 58-year-old American man Joseph Galaska. He was arrested at the airport and is now facing one count of mischief in connection with the incident.

On Monday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a photo of the mock IED on social media.

U.S. Customs tweeted that security officials tested the device, conducted a joint inspection of the aircraft and rescreened all passengers and baggage following the discovery.

The wife of the accused previously told ABC’s WISN in Milwaukee that the device was an alarm clock and not a fake bomb.

Galaska has since been released on bail and is now back at home in Milwaukee.

As officials were investigating the incident, which was described as a “major security breach,” passengers on the plane were stuck on the tarmac for more than four hours before they could disembark.