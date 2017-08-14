

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The City of Toronto says it will “soon open” three interim supervised injection sites after harm reduction workers in the city set up an unsanctioned pop-up site in Moss Park on Saturday.

The decision to open the interim locations comes after Toronto’s board of health said work was underway to partly open one of three safe injection sites by the end of the week – ahead of their initial opening date in the fall.

The effort to deliver the services sooner comes in the wake of increasing overdoses and overdose-related deaths in the city.

All the interim sites will be located at the three planned permanent sites before they are ready to fully open.

In a news release issued on Monday, the City of Toronto said the interim sites are meant to provide immediate services as work is completed to open the permanent sites in the fall.

“Supervised injection services are health services that provide a safe and hygienic environment for people to inject pre-obtained drugs under the supervision of qualified staff,” the news release said.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said although there is no set date for the opening of the sites, they could be up and running in a “matter of days.”

“Each of these overdoses, whether fatal or not, represents a son, a daughter, a family member or a friend,” she said. “This issue is having a devastating impact on people who use drugs, their families, friends and many others who work tirelessly to provide intervention and support for people in crisis.”

This effort comes after harm reduction workers in Toronto set up a pop-up safe injection site at Moss Park on Saturday.

One of the organizers of the pop-up site, Matt Johnson, told CP24 on Monday that they chose Moss Park because the area has been a “hot spot for years for open drugs and overdoses.”

“We provide a safe place where people can use their drugs that they’ve already procured, where we have medical staff and overdose response staff on site,” Johnson said. “We also give out clean needles and other supplies.”

Johnson said one of the differences between the fixed sites under construction and their pop-up site is that theirs is disobeying the law.

“We don’t have an exemption from the drug laws like the safe injection – fixed sites – will have and we’re also breaking park bylaws,” he said.

As well, Johnson added that the site is offering naloxone kits – an opioid antidote – to those visiting the site.

“We are just here to ensure that people don’t die.”

In a statement issued on Monday Mayor John Tory said he is supporting Toronto Public Health’s effort to open interim sites as soon as possible.

“I am doing everything I can to get the three supervised injection sites open permanently and after speaking to the federal and provincial government today, work is now proceeding on an expedited basis,” Tory said in the statement.

He said he will continue to work with officials in the city and the local harm reduction community to help mitigate the effects of the opioid crisis.

“Every overdose death in our city is a tragedy and is preventable,” Tory said.

Toronto Public Health’s most recent data shows that 87 people died from opioid use in the first half of 2016 and there were 135 death in 2015.

With files from The Canadian Press