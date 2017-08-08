

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has chosen a consortium led by a Canadian company to operate a new expanded gaming facility slated for Woodbine Racetrack.

The OLG announced on Tuesday that it has selected a consortium led by the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation as the service provider for a new expanded gaming facility planned for Woodbine Racetrack, as well as existing gaming facilities at Ajax Downs and the Great Blue Heron Casino in Port Perry.

Woodbine Racetrack currently has about 3,000 electronic games but no live dealers.

That is, however, expected to change in the wake of a July, 2015 vote by city council which paved the way for a full-fledged casino at the site.

A master plan that was released in April suggests that the site will be transformed in the years to come into a “city within a city” that will include a hotel, restaurants, shopping and office space and urban residential living.

There is also separate agreement with Trinity Development Group to build a concert venue that could accommodate as many as 5,000 spectators next to the racetrack.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation has 22 existing facilities, including 14 casinos.

The British Columbia-based company will hold a 49 per cent stake in the consortium tabbed to operate the gaming facilities while Brookfield Business Partners will also hold a 49 per cent stake and Clairvest Group Inc. will hold a two per cent stake.

The consortium will have the exclusive rights to operate the facilities for a period of 22 years, beginning in 2018.

“We thank OLG for the award of the GTA Bundle on behalf of the partnership,” Great Canadian’s President and CEO Rod Baker said in a press release. “Great Canadian has a long gaming history in Canada and Ontario and in collaboration with OLG and our partners to deliver gambling responsibly. We look forward to this historic opportunity to service Canada’s largest metropolitan region.”

A staff report has previously estimated that an expanded gaming facility at Woodbine could pump an additional $15 million a year into its coffers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Ward 2 Etobicoke North Coun. Michael Ford said that the selection of an operator for the facility is an “incredible milestone,” one which will ultimately lead to a “unprecedented opportunity for Etobicoke North.”

“Woodbine's plans include not only expanded gaming, but a new vision for Etobicoke - one that encompasses entertainment, employment, education, and residential living; a true destination where we can work, learn, live and play,” Ford wrote.

Ford said that the expanded gaming facility at Woodbine is just the latest recognition of the “huge potential for growth” in Etobicoke north.

It is not known when construction will begin on the expanded gaming facility at Woodbine.