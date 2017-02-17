

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Pride Toronto has named a new executive director as it looks to move forward following a tumultuous few months.

In a news release Friday, Pride Toronto announced that Olivia Nuamah will now lead the organization.

“Olivia comes to our organization with over 25 years of experience working with and engaging local communities on issues of racial and social justice including senior leadership experience in the public and non-profit sectors,” the statement read. “Olivia is a widely respected community partner—a true custodian of consultation, collaboration, and bridge-building—a proven change manager, and an insightful leader.”

Nuamah comes to the role after having volunteered for Pride for the past few years. According to Pride Toronto’s website, Nuamah is “a community builder, mother and artist” and has worked at a number of charitable organizations in Canada and the U.K.

She replaces former executive director Matthew Chantelois, who resigned in August amid criticism over his handling of a Black Lives Matter protest at the Pride Parade.

Since then, the organization has tried to navigate concerns voiced by Black Lives Matter over police participation in the parade.

Black Lives Matter has argued that it is inappropriate for police to participate in the parade because some marginalized parts of the LGBT community do not feel safe around police.

At Pride Toronto’s annual general meeting in January, a majority of those in attendance voted in favour of a motion to adopt a list of demands by Black Lives Matter Toronto, including a demand that police floats not be allowed in the parade.

On Feb. 10, Police Chief Mark Saunders said he understands that the LGBTQ communities are divided on the issue and said that in order for the differences to be addressed, police will not participate in this year’s parade.

“I want to make it very clear that this will have no impact on our ongoing outreach to LGBTQ communities,” Saunders said at the time. “We will continue to develop respectful relationships and build new ones, focusing on those who feel marginalized, with the trans and racialized communities.”

While police will not participate in the parade with floats, they will still hold an annual pride reception and provide security for the parade.

Alluding to some of the controversies that have dogged the organization, Pride Toronto said the past several months “have been among the most significant in our organization’s history.”

“During this time, we have deepened our understanding and commitment to Pride as a movement and our commitment to bring people together from diverse backgrounds to celebrate our collective histories, struggles and achievements,” The organization said.

The statement goes on to say that the Pride Toronto board is confident that Nuamah will be able to steer the organization forward.

“As a board, we are confident that Olivia brings a renewed vision for engaging with our community and will demonstrate tremendous leadership in moving the organization forward through the upcoming festival and into the future,” the statement reads. “As we prepare for Pride Month 2017, we are focused on planning a festival that honours our history and recognizes the local leadership and talents of our diverse communities.

“We are committed to improving our relationships with our community through increased transparency, intentional opportunities to engage in meaningful dialogue and a fierce celebration that shows our pride.”