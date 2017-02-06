

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The executive committee of the Ontario Medical Association has resigned after a vote of non confidence, though they're remaining on the board of directors.

At a recent OMA meeting, delegates voted not to remove the individual executive committee members, but expressed a lack of confidence in their leadership.

A week later, the OMA says the executive committee decided it was in the best interest of the association to resign “effective immediately” though they're staying on the board because “they have a wealth of experience and knowledge.”

The board of directors elects the executive committee, which carries out the work of the board on a day-to-day basis, so a spokeswoman says there will likely be no impact on operations.

The OMA has been engaged in a lengthy dispute with the province and various groups of doctors have formed to express dissatisfaction with the OMA's representation in negotiations.

The association has been threatening unspecified job action as the government refuses to accept their term of binding arbitration as a pre-condition to negotiations.