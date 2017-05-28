

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say one suspect is in custody after an ambulance was stolen from the parking lot of a hospital in Cambridge early Sunday morning.

The vehicle, which was taken from the parking lot of Cambridge Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight Sunday, was eventually disabled by police north of Barrie at around 6:45 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 Sunday, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said Waterloo Regional Police were able to locate and track the ambulance using GPS along Highway 401 through Halton Region.

When the vehicle reached Peel Region, OPP officers became involved in the pursuit.

“We had our Highway 400 unit from our highway safety division keeping observation for it,” Leon said.

Eventually, after numerous sightings of the ambulance, OPP officers were able to safely stop the vehicle by setting up a spike belt.

One male suspect was arrested without incident.

Leon could not say exactly what charges will be laid but noted that “a long list of charges” will be forthcoming.

He added that the ambulance will undergo a thorough inspection when it arrives back in Waterloo.

“When that ambulance gets back to its home base, I suspect that it will have a very, very good going over by their people,” he said.

“They will make any determinations so when it does hit the road again that it is going to provide the services it is expected to provide.”

It is not clear how the suspect managed to gain access to the ambulance.

“That’s going to form part of the ongoing investigation and we’ll obviously work closely with our counterparts in Waterloo Region and that’s something they’ll be assisting in determining,” Leon said.

“We had to do some rather unique things to strategically follow that vehicle to safely get it stopped and we are very fortunate that through modern technology and good, old fashioned police work that we were able to do that.”