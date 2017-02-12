One dead after car collides with tree near London
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 10:24AM EST
THAMES CENTRE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a person is dead after a car collided with a tree east of London, Ont.
They say a car travelling northbound on Elgin Road in Thames Centre left the road Sunday morning and struck a tree.
Police say the male passenger died in the crash.
The male driver has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.