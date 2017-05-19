

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





One person is dead after a vehicle and a dump truck collided in Whitby this morning.

It happened near Lake Ridge Road and Taunton Road East at around 8:30 a.m.

Police in Durham Region say that a dump truck was travelling south on Lake Ridge Road when a vehicle drifted into the southbound lanes, causing them to collide.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was gravely injured and died at the scene.

At this point, investigators say there are no indications alcohol or speed are factors in the collision.

Specialists with Durham Regional Police’s traffic reconstruction team will attend the scene to investigate.

Lake Ridge Road has been closed between Highway 7 and Taunton Road as crews work to clear debris and piece together what happened.