

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a head-on crash near Schomberg this morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a dump truck and minivan collided on Highway 9 between 11th Concession and 12th Concession at around 11 a.m.

The male driver of the minivan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was airlifted to hospital but later died.

The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team is currently on scene looking into the cause of the deadly crash and the highway has been shut down for the investigation.

“It could take several hours before we have the highway reopen,” Schmidt said. “Detours will be in place.”