

Kayla Goodfield and Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





One person is dead and several others are in hospital after a fire broke out inside a Toronto Community Housing building Thursday evening.

The fire broke out inside a fourth-floor apartment at around 5:45 p.m. and quickly became a three-alarm blaze. The flames were extinguished a short time later but authorities said one person had died and five others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Captain David Eckerman said when emergency crews arrived on the scene, they were able to see flames coming from the fourth floor and people hanging off their balconies. Emergency crews received calls from people who said they were trapped and needed help getting out but residents were being told to stay inside their unit as heavy smoke filled the halls.

Fire crews set up aerial ladders to help rescue people. At the height of the fire, nine fire trucks were on the scene.

Five patients have been transported to hospital.

The tenant rep for the building, Conrad Hall, said he saw a few tenants on the ground floor, some of whom have mobility issues. He said firefighters were able to clear the building but most people on the fourth and fifth floor took shelter inside their aparments.

The residents of the fourth and fifth floor are now being sheltered in buses while they await word on if they will be able to return to their homes tonight.

In the meantime, Hydro crews shut off power to the building. Authorities said as a result, electricity could be shut off in other parts of the neighbourhood.