

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is dead following a collision in Brampton early this morning.

Const. Lori Murphy told CP24 at the scene that a car rear-ended a transport truck near the intersection of Airport Road and Intermodal Drive at around 5:20 a.m.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead following the collision and he was the lone occupant of the vehicle, police confirmed.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

“If anyone has seen the incident take place, might have some dashboard or any other video footage available, please contact the major collision bureau with that information,” Murphy said.

Roads are shut down in the area for the police investigation.