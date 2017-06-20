One dead following crash near Caledon
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 2:10PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 20, 2017 2:33PM EDT
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision near Caledon this afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
The two-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 50 at around 12:10 p.m.
One driver was declared dead at the scene, OPP said.
The area is expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours as police investigate.