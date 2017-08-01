

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead and three others were seriously injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown core late Monday night.

Paramedics say they were called to the area of Sherbourne and Queen streets at around 11 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified by police as a 32-year-old man, died in hospital a short time later. The two other men, who are believed to be in their 30s, were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police say they believe a fourth man injured in the shooting made his own way to hospital following the incident. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

One witness told CP24 that he heard about six gunshots ring out in the area around the Libertarian Public House.

On Tuesday morning, forensic markers could be seen leading into the patio area of the bar, which was surrounded by police tape.

Investigators are searching for one suspect but have not yet released a suspect description.

Police say they have video surveillance footage of the suspect.

The name of the victim killed in the shooting has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477).