

The Canadian Press





KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. -- Provincial police are investigating a fatal fire at a group home for teenagers in the Kawartha Lakes area.

Members of the OPP's Kawartha Lakes Detachment were called to the youth facility northwest of the Village of Oakwook late Friday afternoon.

Police said in a release that upon arrival officers found the building on fire and immediately requested the assistance of fire crews and paramedics from the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Police also confirmed that one person from the facility had died and that two others were injured.

No information about the deceased or the conditions of the injured was released.

Detective Inspector Dave Robinson of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is leading the investigation into the incident.