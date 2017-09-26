

The Canadian Press





RENFREW, Ont. - The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a crash in eastern Ontario that left one driver dead and another is custody.

Ontario provincial police say the Renfrew detachment was alerted to a driving complaint involving a stolen vehicle Monday at about 3:20 p.m.

OPP say the vehicle was involved in a collision in Renfrew, then another in nearby Arnprior where two vehicles were struck.

A 65-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died at the scene and a 20-year-old male suspect was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

No names have been released, and because the SIU is involved, the OPP says it won't provide any further information on the matter.

The SIU says it believes a number of people saw what happened and is urging any witnesses, including those with video evidence, to contact the provincial agency.