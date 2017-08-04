

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One eastbound lane has reopened on Highway 401 in Port Hope following a deadly collision on Thursday night, however the other lanes could remain closed for an extended period of time.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer was travelling eastbound near County Road 28 at around 10 p.m. when it collided with two other eastbound vehicles that were slowing down due to construction ahead.

The collision in turn sparked a fire, which consumed most of the tractor trailer and caused damage to the roadway, which now needs to be repaired.

The highway was initially closed in both directions but the westbound lanes were reopened early Friday morning after smoke that had caused poor visibility in the area dissipated.

One eastbound lane was then reopened at around 12:30 but the other two eastbound lanes remain closed at Country Road 28.

The on ramps at Toronto road and County Road 28 are also closed.

Ontario Provincial Police have not provided a precise timeline for the reopening of the remaining lanes, though Sgt. Kerry Schmidt previously told CTV News Toronto that the highway may not reopen until late this afternoon or this evening.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are currently on scene.