One hurt in tractor-trailer rollover on WB Highway 401
Firefighters are seen near a tractor trailer that rolled over in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 on May 6, 2017. (Kerry Schmidt/OPP)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 8:26PM EDT
One person suffered minor injuries when a transport truck rolled over on in the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 410 on Saturday evening.
The OPP said officers were called to the scene after 7 p.m. for a report of a tractor trailer that had rolled over in a live lane of traffic.
Paramedics said a motorist was taken to local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The far right lane of the collectors remained open to traffic, and express lanes were unaffected. The ramp linking the southbound lanes of Highway 410 to the westbound 401 was closed.