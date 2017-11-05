

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is in custody after a two-car crash in North York early this morning.

It happened near Jane Street and Beverly Hills Drive shortly before 1 a.m.

Reports from the scene say a driver headed southbound on Jane Street was stopped at a red light when their car was rear-ended at the intersection.

Police told CP24 Sunday morning that one person was taken into custody for suspected impaired driving.

It is not clear if anyone was injured following the crash.